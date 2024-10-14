Pinker, i social network e il caro vecchio problema della casa (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Steven Pinker è uno studioso di grande successo internazionale. Non uso la parola «influente», oltre che per motivi di buon gusto, perché la nostra epoca non mi sembra poi così ricettiva alla sua predicazione razionalista e fondamentalmente ottimista. D’altra parte, come ricorda il Foglio, che non per caso lo ha avuto come ospite d’onore al festival dell’ottimismo, i suoi libri hanno «aperto dibattiti e offerto innumerevoli spunti agli editorialisti del New York Times, dell’Atlantic o dell’Economist». Un biglietto da visita che per i suoi critici non farà che confermarne la caricatura di Pangloss dell’ordine neoliberale (qualunque cosa s’intenda con la definizione). Proprio per questo, però, mi paiono tanto più significative alcune affermazioni della conversazione pubblicata oggi sul Foglio. Linkiesta.it - Pinker, i social network e il caro vecchio problema della casa Leggi tutta la notizia su Linkiesta.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Stevenè uno studioso di grande successo internazionale. Non uso la parola «influente», oltre che per motivi di buon gusto, perché la nostra epoca non mi sembra poi così ricettiva alla sua predicazione razionalista e fondamentalmente ottimista. D’altra parte, come ricorda il Foglio, che non per caso lo ha avuto come ospite d’onore al festival dell’ottimismo, i suoi libri hanno «aperto dibattiti e offerto innumerevoli spunti agli editorialisti del New York Times, dell’Atlantic o dell’Economist». Un biglietto da visita che per i suoi critici non farà che confermarne la caricatura di Pangloss dell’ordine neoliberale (qualunque cosa s’intenda con la definizione). Proprio per questo, però, mi paiono tanto più significative alcune affermazioniconversazione pubblicata oggi sul Foglio.

