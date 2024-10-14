Linkiesta.it - Pinker, i social network e il caro vecchio problema della casa
Pinker: "Guardiamo con nostalgia ai bei vecchi tempi perché non ci ricordiamo com'erano" - "Il problema delle buone notizie è che non fanno i titoli dei giornali", spiega lo scienziato e psicologo americano alla Festa del Foglio. "Oggi siamo meno poveri, viviamo più a lungo e muoriamo meno ... (ilfoglio.it)
One Dream One Soul short odds in the Pinker Pinker Plate - One Dream One Soul heads the market with online betting sites for the feature race at Cranbourne tonight, the Pinker Pinker Plate (2025m). The Andrea Leek trained mare has been strong this time in and ... (justhorseracing.com.au)
How I wish Harvard taught students to talk about Israel - I am heartsick over the death and destruction in Gaza. But I am also stunned by the simplistic hatred that has been hurled at Israel, not least by students at my own institution. (bostonglobe.com)
Snowboard, i convocati dell’Italia per la prima tappa di Coppa del Mondo a Chur oasport.it
Mario Giorgi riceve il dottorato Honoris Causa a Bangkog oasport.it
Meteo Toscana, “l’ottobrata” è agli sgoccioli. Tra poco cambia tutto: le previsioni oasport.it
Antonio Gengaro: "Le liste Davvero e W la Libertà dovevano stare all'opposizione: ipocrisia insopportabile" avellinotoday.it