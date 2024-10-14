AEW/NJPW: Gli Young Bucks torneranno a lottare in Giappone a Gennaio 2025 (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Grosse sorprese si sono viste a NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, oltre la vittoria del titolo massimo di Zack Sabre Jr. è stato mandato in onda un video che ritrae gli Young Bucks annunciare il loro ritorno in Giappone dopo più di 5 anni. Il Video e il Tweet The Young Bucks are making their return at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th#wrestledynasty pic.twitter.com/2mShzQZEVo— NJPW Global (@NJPWglobal) October 14, 2024 Matthew e Nicholas Jackson torneranno in Giappone il 5 Gennaio, per la prima volta dal 2019, all’evento Wrestle Dynasty, per quello che sarà una collaborazione tra NJPW, AEW, CMLL, ROH e STARDOM. Gli stessi EVP hanno voluto sottolineare nuovamente la cosa con un tweet pubblicato sul loro canale social. .@NJPW1972 Haven’t been to Japan in years. See you in January. Zonawrestling.net - AEW/NJPW: Gli Young Bucks torneranno a lottare in Giappone a Gennaio 2025 Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Grosse sorprese si sono viste aKing of Pro-Wrestling, oltre la vittoria del titolo massimo di Zack Sabre Jr. è stato mandato in onda un video che ritrae gliannunciare il loro ritorno indopo più di 5 anni. Il Video e il Tweet Theare making their return at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th#wrestledynasty pic.twitter.com/2mShzQZEVo—Global (@global) October 14, 2024 Matthew e Nicholas Jacksoninil 5, per la prima volta dal 2019, all’evento Wrestle Dynasty, per quello che sarà una collaborazione tra, AEW, CMLL, ROH e STARDOM. Gli stessi EVP hanno voluto sottolineare nuovamente la cosa con un tweet pubblicato sul loro canale social. .@1972 Haven’t been to Japan in years. See you in January.

