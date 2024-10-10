Andrew Garfield ricorda Heath Ledger: “Era uno spirito generoso e creativo” (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Andrew Garfield ricorda Heath Ledger: “Era uno spirito generoso e creativo” Durante un’intervista al podcast Happy Sad Confused, l’attore Andrew Garfield ha ricordato il periodo trascorso con Heath Ledger sul set di Parnassus – L’uomo che voleva ingannare il diavolo del 2009. Garfield ha infatti raccontato di aver lavorato con Ledger dopo che questi aveva terminato le riprese de Il cavaliere oscuro e, prima che il film di Christopher Nolan venisse presentato in anteprima. A quanto raccontato dall’amato interprete di Spider-Man, l’attore australiano sapeva già che quel film sarebbe stato un successo. “Aveva appena fatto il Joker, aveva appena finito di fare Il cavaliere oscuro, ed era così compiaciuto”, ha detto Garfield. “Gli ho chiesto: “Com’è andata?” e lui mi ha risposto: “Alla grande””. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024): “Era uno” Durante un’intervista al podcast Happy Sad Confused, l’attorehato il periodo trascorso consul set di Parnassus – L’uomo che voleva ingannare il diavolo del 2009.ha infatti raccontato di aver lavorato condopo che questi aveva terminato le riprese de Il cavaliere oscuro e, prima che il film di Christopher Nolan venisse presentato in anteprima. A quanto raccontato dall’amato interprete di Spider-Man, l’attore australiano sapeva già che quel film sarebbe stato un successo. “Aveva appena fatto il Joker, aveva appena finito di fare Il cavaliere oscuro, ed era così compiaciuto”, ha detto. “Gli ho chiesto: “Com’è andata?” e lui mi ha risposto: “Alla grande””.

