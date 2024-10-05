Platense-River Plate (lunedì 07 ottobre 2024 ore 00:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Al Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez di Florida per la Diciassettesima Giornata della Liga Profesional, i padroni di casa del Platense ospitano il River Plate, sempre più lontano dalla vetta della classifica. Il Calamar sta attraversando un discreto momento di forma come dimostrano i cinque punti ottenuti nelle ultime tre giornate. La formazione di Sergio InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici (Infobetting.com) (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Al Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez di Florida per la Diciassettesima Giornata della Liga Profesional, i padroni di casa delospitano il, sempre più lontano dalla vetta della classifica. Il Calamar sta attraversando un discreto momento di forma come dimostrano i cinque punti ottenuti nelle ultime tre giornate. La formazione di Sergio InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Infobetting.com - Platense-River Plate (lunedì 07 ottobre 2024 ore 00:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Platense-River Plate (lunedì 07 ottobre 2024 ore 00:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici - Al Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez di Florida per la Diciassettesima Giornata della Liga Profesional, i padroni di casa del Platense ospitano il River Plate, sempre più lontano dalla vetta della classifica. La formazione di Sergio […] InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici . Il Calamar sta ... (Infobetting.com)

Liga Profesional Argentina platense versus river Plate kick off 23:00 Sun 6 Oct 2024 - Please Note: All times UK. Tables are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Liga Profesional Argentina All competitions All ...(bbc.com)

Argentine Results - Results from Argentine football: ...(cadillacnews.com)

Argentine Standings - Barracas Central vs. Independiente Rivadavia, 2 p.m.(cadillacnews.com)