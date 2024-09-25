Fonte : gqitalia di 25 set 2024

Austin Butler dimostra ancora una volta di essere un vero collezionista di Carhartt

Austin Butler dimostra ancora una volta di essere un vero collezionista di Carhartt (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Austin Butler è un uomo Carhartt certificato. Certo, non è impegnato nei boschi a tagliare alberi o a sporcarsi le mani in un cantiere (per quanto ne sappiamo), ma il suo amore per l'abbigliamento da lavoro è reale. È stato avvistato più volte a New York mentre indossava delle rarissime giacche fuori produzione solitamente abbinate a pantaloni, giacche e felpe Carhartt con una uniformità che ricorda quella di Steve Jobs. Si può affermare che Austin Butler si vesta in modo piuttosto coerente, visto l'abituale ricorso a un look in stile workwear, ma se sei un fanatico dell'abbigliamento maschile potrai notare delle sottili differenze in ognuno dei suoi capi. Come, ad esempio, lo scorso fine settimana, quando è stato fotografato mentre indossava una giacca nera di Detroit dal caratteristico taschino con cerniera.
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
Notizie su altre fonti
  • How Does Austin Butler Keep Beating Me to All This Great Vintage Carhartt - Clearly, the guy has a taste for vintage workwear. Inside, shop the carhartt jacket that he wore out in New York City. aol

  • Timothée Chalamet Is Dressing Like Timothée Chalamet Again - As Timothée Chalamet has surely proven, the path to becoming GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year—as voted by you, dear readers—is paved with consistency. For an Oscar-nominated actor with a closet full ... msn

  • Austin Butler Is Already Crushing Fall Jacket Season - Austin butler is a certified carhartt bro. Sure, he’s not in the woods chopping down trees or getting his hands dirty on a construction site (that we know of), but his love for workwear is real. He’s ... gq

Video di Tendenza
Video Austin Butler
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.