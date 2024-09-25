Austin Butler dimostra ancora una volta di essere un vero collezionista di Carhartt (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Austin Butler è un uomo Carhartt certificato. Certo, non è impegnato nei boschi a tagliare alberi o a sporcarsi le mani in un cantiere (per quanto ne sappiamo), ma il suo amore per l'abbigliamento da lavoro è reale. È stato avvistato più volte a New York mentre indossava delle rarissime giacche fuori produzione solitamente abbinate a pantaloni, giacche e felpe Carhartt con una uniformità che ricorda quella di Steve Jobs. Si può affermare che Austin Butler si vesta in modo piuttosto coerente, visto l'abituale ricorso a un look in stile workwear, ma se sei un fanatico dell'abbigliamento maschile potrai notare delle sottili differenze in ognuno dei suoi capi. Come, ad esempio, lo scorso fine settimana, quando è stato fotografato mentre indossava una giacca nera di Detroit dal caratteristico taschino con cerniera.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
