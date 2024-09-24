PS5 Pro la PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution ha un potenziale enorme per Digital Foundry

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Ladi PS5 Pro potrebbe rivelarsi uno degli elementi più importanti della console, conche crede che questa feature abbia uncon i giochi di nuova generazione. Secondo DF infatti proprio il PSSR rappresenta uno dei “big three” di cui ha parlato Mark Cerny durante la presentazione tecnica di5 Pro, ponendosi di conseguenza come uno degli elementi caratteristici del nuovo hardware di Sony. Difatti oltre al Ray Tracing, non ancora disponibile sulle schede AMD, PS5 Pro potrà contare anche sulla nuova tecnologia di upscaling proprietaria realizzata direttamente da Sony e basata sull’Intelligenza Artificiale, in grado almeno in teoria di mostrare a schermo delle immagini definite nonostante la risoluzione nativa non elevata.