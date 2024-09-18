Polus Capital Management Secures ADIA Commitment for Special Situations Strategy (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Polus Capital Management ("Polus"), a leading investment Management firm Specialising in alternative credit strategies, today announces that it has secured a Capital Commitment for its Special Situations Strategy from a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Following the Commitment, Polus' Special Situations Strategy has approximately $5 billion of assets under Managementi. Polus' Special Situations Strategy focuses primarily on secondary investments in bonds and loans as part of opportunistic, stressed or distressed Situations arising from idiosyncratic or cyclically driven dislocations to corporate enterprise values or hard asset values. Polus' Special Situations team has been working together for over ten years, during which time it has developed a differentiated and proven track record.
AUM includes committed but uncalled capital across various vehicles. Robert Dafforn, Chief Investment Officer of Opportunistic Credit at Polus Capital Management, said, "We are delighted to welcome ADIA's subsidiary as an investor and are increasingly excited about the opportunity set for our Special Situations strategy.
