Colleen Hoover: in arrivo l'adattamento cinematografico del bestseller Regretting You (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Paramount Pictures realizzerà l'adattamento cinematografico di Regretting You della scrittrice Colleen Hoover. La Paramount Pictures si è aggiudicata i diritti del pacchetto Constantin Film Regretting You, adattamento del bestseller del 2019 di Colleen Hoover, autrice di It Ends With Us, il cui adattamento con Blake Lively ha ottenuto un grande successo. Regretting You sarà diretto da Josh Boone (Colpa delle stelle) e avrà come protagonisti Allison Williams di Get Out e M3GAN, Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters - Minaccia glaciale) e Mason Thames (Black Phone). Robert Kulzer produce per Constantin Film insieme a Brunson Green di Harbinger Pictures, Anna Todd di Frayed Pages Media e Flavia Viotti. L'autrice saràLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
