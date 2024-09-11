“Mia figlia Beyoncè è stata snobbata ai Country Music Awards perché è nera”: il padre dell’artista furioso (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Polemiche furiose attorno ai Country Music Awards 2024. Tra le nomination, infatti, manca l’album “Cowboy Carter” di Beyoncé. L’artista non figura in nessuna categoria. “È stata tutta una questione di colore della pelle. Ci sono più bianchi in America e purtroppo non votano in base all’abilità e ai successi di chi compete. L’esclusione di mia figlia parla da sola: ‘Cowboy Carter’ è stato uno degli album Country più venduti dell’anno”, ha tuonato con ira il padre e produttore dell’artista Matthew Knowles. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 20 novembre alla Bridgestone Arena di Nashville. In testa alle nomination con otto candidature c’è Morgan Wallen, sospeso tre anni fa dalla sua discografica per razzismo. Quattro nomination invece per Post Malone.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Trump: Taylor Swift will ‘probably pay a price’ in the marketplace for Harris endorsement - Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the ... thehill
- Haryana assembly election: Who is Yogesh Bairagi BJP candidate for Julana against Vinesh Phogat - Hailing from Safidon in Jind district, he is currently serving as vice president and executive committee member of Haryana BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The 35-year-old leader ... hindustantimes
- Red Lobster's Canadian restaurants expected to stay open in court-approved plan - A Canadian court has cleared the reorganization plan of Red Lobster that will see the seafood chain exit bankruptcy, with its 27 restaurants across the country expected to stay open. cbc.ca
Video Mia figliaVideo Mia figlia