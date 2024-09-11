Mia figlia Beyoncè è stata snobbata ai Country Music Awards perché è nera | il padre dell’artista furioso

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Polemiche furiose attorno ai2024. Tra le nomination, infatti, manca l’album “Cowboy Carter” di Beyoncé. L’artista non figura in nessuna categoria. “Ètutta una questione di colore della pelle. Ci sono più bianchi in America e purtroppo non votano in base all’abilità e ai successi di chi compete. L’esclusione di miaparla da sola: ‘Cowboy Carter’ è stato uno degli albumpiù venduti dell’anno”, ha tuonato con ira ile produttoreMatthew Knowles. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 20 novembre alla Bridgestone Arena di Nashville. In testa alle nomination con otto candidature c’è Morgan Wallen, sospeso tre anni fa dalla sua discografica per razzismo. Quattro nomination invece per Post Malone.