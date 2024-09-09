Nosferatu, Nicholas Hoult: "Non resta niente di Bill Skarsgård nel personaggio che vedrete al cinema" (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Si continua a parlare dell'incredibile trasformazione di Bill Skarsgård che diventerà Nosferatu nel nuovo film di Robert Eggers, hype alle stelle. Manca ancora un bel po' di tempo prima di poter godere della visione del Nosferatu di Robert Eggers, ma l'hype è già alle stelle. Motivo? La performance di Bill Skarsgård si preannuncia stellare come anticipa il collega Nicholas Hoult, che nel film interpreta Thomas Hutter. "Nel ruolo del Conte Orlok è terrificante, non è Bill" anticipa Hoult, ospite della Mostra di Venezia dove ha presentato il thriller poliziesco The Order, a IndieWire. "Questo è ciò che è così inquietante. Offre una performance davvero mimetica in cui non è rimasto nulla di Bill, questo è spaventoso e fa paura. La suaLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
