Kevin De Bruyne rimane al Manchester City: “Nessuna discussione con altri club” (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Il centrocampista del Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne ha dichiarato di non aver avuto alcun contatto con altri club nel corso della sessione estiva del calciomercato: “A dire il vero, non ho parlato con nessuno“, ha detto a BBC Radio Manchester. “Ci sono stati molti rumors e notizie. Ho detto che quest’estate mi aspettavo un’estate tranquilla e in effetti è quello che è successo. Sono stato in vacanza per quattro settimane, sono tornato e ho iniziato ad allenarmi. Tutto qui. Niente da dire. Non sono stato intrattenuto da nessuno e non ho parlato con nessuno“. “Una volta iniziata la stagione, sono sicuro che ci saranno delle conversazioni da avere con il City. Voglio solo sentirmi bene, giocare un buon calcio e il resto arriverà nei prossimi mesi. Per il momento non sento davvero la fretta”. Kevin De Bruyne rimane al Manchester City: “Nessuna discussione con altri club” SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
