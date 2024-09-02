Global AI Summit (GAIN) announces headline speakers (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN), hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is set to be one of the most important gatherings in AI this year and today announced its line-up of headline speakers. The Summit, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is designed to foster Global collaboration and explore the transformative potential of AI across industries. The deliberations of over 300 speakers, including innovators, academics, executives, regulators and decision-makers from 100 countries worldwide, will be centered around the Summit's theme: "Now, Next, Never".Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN), hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is set to be one of the most important gatherings in AI this year and today announced its line-up of headline speakers. The Summit, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is designed to foster Global collaboration and explore the transformative potential of AI across industries. The deliberations of over 300 speakers, including innovators, academics, executives, regulators and decision-makers from 100 countries worldwide, will be centered around the Summit's theme: "Now, Next, Never".Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Cina: Pechino ospita HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit (3) - Pechino, 25 ago – (Xinhua) – Una visitatrice gioca a scacchi con un robot presso l’area espositiva dell’HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit a Pechino, capitale della Cina, il 23 agosto 2024. Il summit globale degli imprenditori si e’ tenuto in citta’ da venerdi’ fino a oggi. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua. romadailynews
- Cina: Pechino ospita HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit (2) - Pechino, 25 ago – (Xinhua) – Persone visitano l’area espositiva dell’HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit a Pechino, capitale della Cina, ieri 24 agosto 2024. Il summit globale degli imprenditori si e’ tenuto in citta’ da venerdi’ fino a oggi. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua. romadailynews
- Cina: Pechino ospita HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit (1) - Pechino, 25 ago – (Xinhua) – Questa foto, scattata il 23 agosto 2024, mostra un robot umanoide nell’area espositiva dell’HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit a Pechino, capitale della Cina. Il summit globale degli imprenditori si e’ tenuto in citta’ da venerdi’ fino a oggi. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua. romadailynews
Video Global SummitVideo Global Summit