Perché Don't Look Back In Anger è la canzone perfetta per celebrare la reunion degli Oasis (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Non guardare al passato con rabbia - Don’t Look Back in Anger -, cantavano ormai quasi 30 anni fa in (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) e non esiste brano più appropriato per festeggiare un tanto agognato armistizio. Giò Perché «This is it! This is happening!». Il sogno è diventato realtà: Liam e Noel Gallagher hanno annunciato la reunion loro e degli Oasis. Nell’estate del 2025 torneranno insieme per 14 date europee (Cardiff, Manchester, Londra, Edinburgo, Dublino), ma hanno già anticipato che si tratterà di un tour mondiale. Dopo anni di litigi, oggi, a quanto pare, i due fratelli vanno d’amore e d’accordo: «Io e lui siamo telepatici, conosco mio fratello meglio di chiunque altro» e sono assolutamente consapevoli del fatto che questo tour rimarrà nella storia: «Le persone non dimenticheranno mai il modo in cui le hai fatte sentire».Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- Belén Rodriguez - il look back to work è con gli accessori di lusso da 3mila euro - Belén Rodriguez sembra essere tornata a lavoro e per l'occasione non ha rinunciato al lusso: ecco quanto costano gli accessori griffati che ha scelto per completare il look.Continua a leggere .
- Diletta Leotta dà il via al campionato : il primo look back to work è giallo con l’abito corsetto - Diletta Leotta è tornata a lavoro dopo un'estate da sogno. Il suo primo look back to work? È all'insegna del glamour e delle tinte vitaminiche: ecco tutti i dettagli.Continua a leggere .
- Abito couture sfavillante - trucco ipnotico - hairstyle ultra chic. Il look del comeback di Celine Dion è da medaglia d'oro - Per sublimare la carnagione sono stati usati i prodotti Beautiful Skin Foundation – 6N, l’Airbrush Bronzer – 2, il Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand – Pillow Talk e l’Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder – 1. Un atteso comeback che non ha deluso i fan di tutto il mondo, grazie alla performance emozionante sotto la pioggia e la Torre Eiffel. Un hairstyle raccolto essenziale che non lascia spazio alla minima imperfezione.
- A Look Back at Media Stocks’ Q2 Earnings: Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) Vs The Rest Of The Pack - The end of the earnings season is always a good time to take a step back and see who shined (and who not so much). Let’s take a look at how media stocks fared in Q2, starting with Endeavor (NYSE:EDR). theglobeandmail
- Pitsburgh Steelers release former Georgia running back - Now, Edwards will look to sign with another team or hope to land a practice squad deal. Edwards has a shifty running style and is a solid pass catcher. He does not have the biggest frame and is not ... sports.yahoo
- 'Oasis legend Noel Gallagher banned me from his Edinburgh gig - but I don't look back in anger' - With the news that Oasis are getting back together and returning to Edinburgh next summer, it will be interesting to see if the ban still stands. Either way, I won't look back in anger. The band have ... edinburghnews.scotsman
Video Perché DonVideo Perché Don