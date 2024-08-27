Fonte : gqitalia di 27 ago 2024

Perché Don' t Look Back In Anger è la canzone perfetta per celebrare la reunion degli Oasis

Perché Don't Look Back In Anger è la canzone perfetta per celebrare la reunion degli Oasis (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Non guardare al passato con rabbia - Don’t Look Back in Anger -, cantavano ormai quasi 30 anni fa in (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) e non esiste brano più appropriato per festeggiare un tanto agognato armistizio. Giò Perché «This is it! This is happening!». Il sogno è diventato realtà: Liam e Noel Gallagher hanno annunciato la reunion loro e degli Oasis. Nell’estate del 2025 torneranno insieme per 14 date europee (Cardiff, Manchester, Londra, Edinburgo, Dublino), ma hanno già anticipato che si tratterà di un tour mondiale. Dopo anni di litigi, oggi, a quanto pare, i due fratelli vanno d’amore e d’accordo: «Io e lui siamo telepatici, conosco mio fratello meglio di chiunque altro» e sono assolutamente consapevoli del fatto che questo tour rimarrà nella storia: «Le persone non dimenticheranno mai il modo in cui le hai fatte sentire».
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
Notizie su altre fonti
  • A Look Back at Media Stocks’ Q2 Earnings: Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) Vs The Rest Of The Pack - The end of the earnings season is always a good time to take a step back and see who shined (and who not so much). Let’s take a look at how media stocks fared in Q2, starting with Endeavor (NYSE:EDR). theglobeandmail

  • Pitsburgh Steelers release former Georgia running back - Now, Edwards will look to sign with another team or hope to land a practice squad deal. Edwards has a shifty running style and is a solid pass catcher. He does not have the biggest frame and is not ... sports.yahoo

  • 'Oasis legend Noel Gallagher banned me from his Edinburgh gig - but I don't look back in anger' - With the news that Oasis are getting back together and returning to Edinburgh next summer, it will be interesting to see if the ban still stands. Either way, I won't look back in anger. The band have ... edinburghnews.scotsman

Video di Tendenza
Video Perché Don
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.