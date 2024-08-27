Perché Don' t Look Back In Anger è la canzone perfetta per celebrare la reunion degli Oasis

Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Non guardare al passato con rabbia - Don’tin-, cantavano ormai quasi 30 anni fa in (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) e non esiste brano più appropriato per festeggiare un tanto agognato armistizio. Giò«This is it! This is happening!». Il sogno è diventato realtà: Liam e Noel Gallagher hanno annunciato laloro e. Nell’estate del 2025 torneranno insieme per 14 date europee (Cardiff, Manchester, Londra, Edinburgo, Dublino), ma hanno già anticipato che si tratterà di un tour mondiale. Dopo anni di litigi, oggi, a quanto pare, i due fratelli vanno d’amore e d’accordo: «Io e lui siamo telepatici, conosco mio fratello meglio di chiunque altro» e sono assolutamente consapevoli del fatto che questo tour rimarrà nella storia: «Le persone non dimenticheranno mai il modo in cui le hai fatte sentire».