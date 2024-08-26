XCMG Delivers Customized Electric Excavators to Europe, Boosting Eco-Friendly Construction (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) XCMG is committed to continuously developing tailored product lines to cater to the increasing demand for Electric power engineering equipment in Europe. XUZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
XCMG Machinery (XCMG, SHE: 000425), a leading Construction machinery manufacturer, has recently shipped 5 units of Customized XE19E Electric Excavators to Germany. This move aligns with the increasing demand for emission-reducing Construction equipment in urban projects across Europe. The delivery of these Electric Excavators marks a significant stride in meeting the stringent emissions regulations promulgated by European cities. The XE19E model, first unveiled at bauma Munich in 2022 among 13 specially designed Excavators for the region, features advanced capabilities such as fast charging that enhance operational efficiency and adaptability to diverse working conditions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
