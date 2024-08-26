The highest number of drones ever used in a short film tells the story of Zayed International Airport in Spectacular Aerial Display (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Tradition and innovation, birds of prey and drones come together for the cinematic launch of Zayed International Airport, a breathtaking fusion of modern materials, natural light, and space, adding a new iconic element to Abu Dhabi's skyline. For 4,000 years, we have harnessed the flight of birds of prey to fuel life and civilisation. By visually connecting the freedom of a Falcon's flight with the beauty of the most cutting-edge aircraft, this film celebrates the new Airport's seamless operations, effortless experiences, futuristic technology and connection with nature. The film shows how Abu Dhabi's rich culture, history and spirit of innovation have led to this moment: the launch of the most innovative travel experience of our time.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The highest number of drones ever used in a short film tells the story of Zayed International Airport in Spectacular Aerial Display - Tradition and innovation, birds of prey and drones come together for the cinematic launch of zayed International Airport, a breathtaking fusion of modern materials, natural light, and space, adding a
