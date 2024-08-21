AIKO and Brunel Solar Team Announce Joint Collaboration for the 2024 Sasol Solar Challenge

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) DÜSSELDORF, Germany and DELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 21,/PRNewswire/, a global leader intechnology, and the, renowned for their engineering excellence incar racing, are excited toa strategic partnership for the. Thisbrings together's state-of-the-artcells and the's cutting-edgecar design, setting the stage for a powerful synergy in one of the world's most challenging-powered competitions. Pioneering Innovation and Sustainabilityand theshare a common vision: to push the boundaries of what is possible withenergy.