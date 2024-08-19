Anna Delvey, la finta ereditiera che ha ispirato Inventing Anna partecipa a un reality (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Anna Delvey, o meglio, Anna Sorokin, la finta ereditiera e truffatrice più chiacchierata di New York, è pronta a riconquistare i riflettori con un nuovo show. Dopo il clamore mediatico suscitato dalla miniserie Netflix Inventing Anna (che tra l’altro sta per sfornare la seconda stagione), l’originale si ripresenta sulla scena con un progetto televisivo che promette di essere altrettanto intrigante: The Anonymous, in arrivo il 19 agosto. Un trailer che non passa inosservato Cosa c’è dietro questo ritorno online? Anna Delvey sta preparando il terreno per immergersi nel nuovo e spietato reality show The Anonymous, che andrà in onda su Usa Network.Leggi tutta la notizia su dileiNotizie su altre fonti
- My Lady Jane's Season 2 Canceled by Prime Video Despite 94% Score Among Audience; Check Details - The Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel starrer My Lady Jane has been canceled at Prime Video after the hit first season. The fans of the historical drama have been left disappointed. pinkvilla
- Anna Delvey Reveals She’s 'Thrilled' To Control Her 'Own Narrative' As Judge Grants Her Permission To Return To Social Media - The controversial fake heiress anna Sorokin, also known as anna delvey, who gained notoriety for reportedly deceiving banks, hotels, and wealthy socialites, is making headlines again. According to the ... msn
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: All You Need To Know About Accusations Against The Five People Charged - According to reports, five persons have been charged in relation to Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death last year. pinkvilla
Video Anna DelveyVideo Anna Delvey