Cody vs Owens | Una scelta incomprensibile

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Abbiamo constatato che, in vista del PLE Bash in Berlin,Rhodes era senza sfidanti. Ciò lo ha portato a sfidare, inaspettatamente, l’amico di tante battaglie Kevin. Il canadese gli aveva offerto sostegno nella guerra alla Bloodline, sin da quando a capo c’era Roman Reigns, e per tutto il periodo in cui, questi, era assente. Eppure, la sfida in terra tedesca, sembra essere impostata sullo spirito della competizione amichevole, giacché travi è un legame di rispetto e solidarietà reciproca. Ma, nonostante inizialmenteè sembrato contrario (perché si riteneva immeritevole), il loro match è stato comunque reso ufficiale dal GM di Smackdown, Nick Aldis. Delle due, l’una: O erano a corto di storie, e quindi hanno contrapposto due amici per “occupare” il campione WWE. Oppure, per, c’è in arrivo un turn heel.