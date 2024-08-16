Cody vs Owens: Una scelta incomprensibile (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Abbiamo constatato che, in vista del PLE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes era senza sfidanti. Ciò lo ha portato a sfidare, inaspettatamente, l’amico di tante battaglie Kevin Owens. Il canadese gli aveva offerto sostegno nella guerra alla Bloodline, sin da quando a capo c’era Roman Reigns, e per tutto il periodo in cui, questi, era assente. Eppure, la sfida in terra tedesca, sembra essere impostata sullo spirito della competizione amichevole, giacché tra Cody e Owens vi è un legame di rispetto e solidarietà reciproca. Ma, nonostante inizialmente Owens è sembrato contrario (perché si riteneva immeritevole), il loro match è stato comunque reso ufficiale dal GM di Smackdown, Nick Aldis. Delle due, l’una: O erano a corto di storie, e quindi hanno contrapposto due amici per “occupare” il campione WWE. Oppure, per Owens, c’è in arrivo un turn heel.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
