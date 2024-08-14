Veridix AI, part of Emmes Group, Announces New Protocol Digitization Capabilities (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Veridix AI, part of Emmes Group, a specialty tech and AI enabled CRO, today announced the launch of their new Protocol Digitization Capabilities. This advanced capability lays the foundation to accelerate the clinical trial study build process by up to 30%. Built within Veridix AI's unified eClinical platform, Advantage eClinical Cloud, this new approach utilizes natural language processing (NLP) techniques in combination with AI, to digitize clinical trial Protocols into structured data elements such as visit schedules, cohorts, and eCRFs. Trained and optimized from prior clinical trial data, the approach enables automated generation of visit schedules and provides a list of predicted eCRFs with 82%+ accuracy. Clinical trial processes have been plagued by slow, manual, error-prone processes.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Veridix AI, part of Emmes Group, Announces New Protocol Digitization Capabilities - veridix AI, part of Emmes Group, a specialty tech and AI enabled CRO, today announced the launch of their new protocol digitization capabilities. This advanced capability lays the foundation to accele ... adnkronos
