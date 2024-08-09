LIVE – Khelif-Liu Yang: finale pesi welter boxe femminile Olimpiadi Parigi 2024 DIRETTA (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Il LIVE in DIRETTA del match Imane Khelif-Liu Yang, valido come finalissima dei pesi welter della boxe femminile alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024. Dopo aver eliminato per ritiro l’azzurra Angela Carini e aver superato nettamente l’ungherese Hamori, la pugile algerina in semifinale ha eliminato la thailandese Suwannapheng, arrivando così a giocarsi la finale per la medaglia d’oro. Il via all’incontro è fissato per oggi, venerdì 9 agosto, alle ore 22:51, con Sportface che vi fornirà il LIVE aggiornato in tempo reale. COME VEDERE LA SFIDA IN TV IL MEDAGLIERE DI Parigi 2024 REGOLAMENTO boxe IL CALENDARIO GENERALE GIORNO PER GIORNO ITALIANI IN GARA GIORNO PER GIORNO PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5 Khelif-LIU Yang LIVE – Khelif-Liu Yang: finale pesi welter boxe femminile Olimpiadi Parigi 2024 DIRETTA SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
