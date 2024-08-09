LIVE – Khelif-Liu Yang | finale pesi welter boxe femminile Olimpiadi Parigi 2024 DIRETTA

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Ilindel match Imane-Liu, valido come finalissima deidellaalledi. Dopo aver eliminato per ritiro l’azzurra Angela Carini e aver superato nettamente l’ungherese Hamori, la pugile algerina in semiha eliminato la thailandese Suwannapheng, arrivando così a giocarsi laper la medaglia d’oro. Il via all’incontro è fissato per oggi, venerdì 9 agosto, alle ore 22:51, con Sportface che vi fornirà ilaggiornato in tempo reale. COME VEDERE LA SFIDA IN TV IL MEDAGLIERE DIREGOLAMENTOIL CALENDARIO GENERALE GIORNO PER GIORNO ITALIANI IN GARA GIORNO PER GIORNO PER AGGIORNARE ILFARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5-LIU-LiuSportFace.