Cos’è il National Management Center il bunker sotterraneo costruito da Israele nel 2006 | Può ospitare centinaia di persone

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) L’ultima volta che i vertici israeliani hanno decise di usare ilera il 2018. Il primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu ordinò che il gabinetto di sicurezza vi tenesse una serie di riunioni di alto livello, probabilmente per impedire fughe di notizie ai media. Da allora, ildi Gerusalemme è rimasto inutilizzato, anche durante questi ultimi dieci mesi di guerra israeliana a Gaza. Finora a Tel Aviv non lo hanno ritenuto necessario. Ma l’assassinio del capo dell’ala politica di Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, compiuto daa Teheran la scorsa settimana, ha cambiato le carte in tavola. Ora l’Iran, seppur non abbia “l’obiettivo di provocare una escalation”, è deciso a rispondere “all’aggressione” dello Stato ebraico.