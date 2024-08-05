Cos’è il National Management Center, il bunker sotterraneo costruito da Israele nel 2006: “Può ospitare centinaia di persone” (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) L’ultima volta che i vertici israeliani hanno decise di usare il National Management Center era il 2018. Il primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu ordinò che il gabinetto di sicurezza vi tenesse una serie di riunioni di alto livello, probabilmente per impedire fughe di notizie ai media. Da allora, il bunker sotterraneo di Gerusalemme è rimasto inutilizzato, anche durante questi ultimi dieci mesi di guerra israeliana a Gaza. Finora a Tel Aviv non lo hanno ritenuto necessario. Ma l’assassinio del capo dell’ala politica di Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, compiuto da Israele a Teheran la scorsa settimana, ha cambiato le carte in tavola. Ora l’Iran, seppur non abbia “l’obiettivo di provocare una escalation”, è deciso a rispondere “all’aggressione” dello Stato ebraico.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
