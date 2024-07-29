Spoonful of Sugar, la recensione: una baby-sitter schizzata e sotto acido fra trip, sesso e sangue (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Nell'horror di Mercedes Bryce Morgan appena uscito in homevideo, una tata svalvolata interpretata da Morgan Saylor finisce a lavorare in una famiglia bizzarra con un bambino problematico. Fra tensioni sessuali e turbe mentali, resta la sensazione di un'occasione sprecata, nonostante il finale sorprendente. Una babysitter sboccata e dedita a una cura a base di LSD, lavora in casa di una famiglia bizzarra, con bambino afflitto da varie problematiche e genitori perversi e misteriosi. È il mix esplosivo messo in scena in Spoonful of Sugar, morboso thriller con venature horror diretto da Mercedes Bryce Morgan, e ora disponibile in un'edizione homevideo Plaion denominata Midnight Channel Boxset contenente anche The Feast e Skinamarink.Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
