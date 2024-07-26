VinFast capitalizes on Europe' s SUV craze with diverse lineup

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) - HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2024 - Leveraging global growing appetite for SUVs,is well-positioned to capture market shareits comprehensive product portfolio. Spanning segments A to E, the Vietnamese automaker offers a variety of electric SUVs to cater toneeds.has just introduced the D-segment model VF 8 in, but the B-segment car model VF 6 promises to make wavesits modern design, packedsmart features. Coupled's industry-leading warranty and after-sales support, the VF 6 presents an attractive option for cost-conscious youngans seeking a seamless transition to electric mobility.'s love affairSUVs has reached a new peak,these vehicles surpassing all other categories combined in sales for 2023, according to data from Automotive News