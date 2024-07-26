VinFast capitalizes on Europe's SUV craze with diverse lineup (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) - HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2024 - Leveraging global growing appetite for SUVs, VinFast is well-positioned to capture market share with its comprehensive product portfolio. Spanning segments A to E, the Vietnamese automaker offers a variety of electric SUVs to cater to diverse needs. VinFast has just introduced the D-segment model VF 8 in Europe, but the B-segment car model VF 6 promises to make waves with its modern design, packed with smart features. Coupled with VinFast's industry-leading warranty and after-sales support, the VF 6 presents an attractive option for cost-conscious young Europeans seeking a seamless transition to electric mobility. Europe's love affair with SUVs has reached a new peak, with these vehicles surpassing all other categories combined in sales for 2023, according to data from Automotive News Europe.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam launches ninth edition in Da Nang - Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) has announced that the ninth vinfast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, the country's biggest triathlon, will be held on May 9-11, 2025. Athletes compete in the 2024 vinfast IRONMAN 70 ... english.vov.vn
- China weighs tenfold fee increase on high-frequency traders - China is considering a fee hike of at least tenfold on high-frequency trading, its latest attempt to rein in some quantitative strategies deemed by regulators as a threat to fairness in the nation’s ... businesstimes.sg
- VinFast delays launch of US factory, revs up debut of Asian plants - HO CHI MINH CITY] vinfast’s revised plans to delay its US factory launch by three years and to expedite the opening of its two Asian facilities next year could optimise capital expenditure as the ... businesstimes.sg
Video VinFast capitalizesVideo VinFast capitalizes