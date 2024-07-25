Targeted Pre-Launch Scientific Outreach Drives 40% Faster Treatment Adoption

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) New Veeva Pulse findings show congresses and early-career experts have the strongest influence on patient outcomes BARCELONA, Spain, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today revealed thatpre-maximizes medical affairs teams' impact onin the latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report. The analysis shows biopharmas investing in pre-activities and prioritizing congresses gain 40%than those that invested less. Early-career experts are also more open to digital engagement and four times more likely to start patients on a new. Healthcare professionals (HCPs) are turning to biopharmas to help distill rapidly evolvingevidence around new innovative medicines and complex diseases.