AEW | Anthony Henry conferma l’infortunio di JD Drake

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Lo scorso 1 giugno,e JDsono apparsi a Collision, dove hanno affrontato Daniel Garcia e Katsuyori Shibata. L’incontro ha segnato la prima apparizione diin AEW dopo essere stato licenziato lo scorso aprile ed essersi ripreso da un infortunio alla mascella. Tuttavia qualcosa è andato storto durante l’incontro. Un anno infausto Si era già parlato di un possibile infortunio per JDed oggi, attraverso X,, hato il tutto affermando anche che i Workhorsemen torneranno presto in azione. For those wonderingthe #workhorsemen will be back soon enough. Our first match back on Collision, @Real, unfortunately tore a ligament in his foot. 2024 hasn't been kind to us.—- A Workhorseman (@Antny) July 22, 2024