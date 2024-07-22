AEW: Anthony Henry conferma l’infortunio di JD Drake (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Lo scorso 1 giugno, Anthony Henry e JD Drake sono apparsi a Collision, dove hanno affrontato Daniel Garcia e Katsuyori Shibata. L’incontro ha segnato la prima apparizione di Henry in AEW dopo essere stato licenziato lo scorso aprile ed essersi ripreso da un infortunio alla mascella. Tuttavia qualcosa è andato storto durante l’incontro. Un anno infausto Si era già parlato di un possibile infortunio per JD Drake ed oggi, attraverso X, Anthony Henry, ha confermato il tutto affermando anche che i Workhorsemen torneranno presto in azione. For those wonderingthe #workhorsemen will be back soon enough. Our first match back on Collision, @RealDrake, unfortunately tore a ligament in his foot. 2024 hasn't been kind to us.— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@AntnyHenry) July 22, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
