Chi è Kristin Davis di Sex & the City

(Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Impossibile parlare di Sex and thesenza pensare immediatamente alle sue iconiche protagoniste. Una delle più amate è sicuramente Charlotte York, la raffinata e romantica gallerista che ha catturato il cuore di milioni di spettatori. Ma chi si nasconde dietro questo iconico personaggio?, l’attrice che le ha dato vita, è molto più di un semplice volto noto della Tv. Con una carriera invidiabile e un impegno profondo per cause umanitarie,ha dimostrato di essere una forza da non sottovalutare. Scopriamo qualcosa di più sull’attrice. Chi èNata il 24 febbraio 1965 a Boulder, in Colorado,è figlia unica di una famiglia benestante. Dopo il divorzio dei suoi genitori, avvenuto quando lei aveva solo tre anni,cresce insieme alla madre e al patrigno.