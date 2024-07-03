Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Acquires MCD-Tools GmbH

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) ORLANDO, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/® (DMC®) is proud to announce the successful acquisition of MCD-, a leading tool distribution and repair company based near Frankfurt, Germany. DMC's acquisition of MCD-allows DMC to form DMC Europein order to provide a direct presence in the European market. DMC's investment into a direct presence in Europe reinforces its commitment to offer the very best quality, service, and pricing to its European customers. Integrating the expertise and local resources of MCD-allows DMC to more effectively serve its European customers within the aerospace, defense, rail, and other various markets. The acquisition will ultimately allow DMC to provide solutions and strengthen customer relationships more than ever via faster lead times, local technical support from DMC employees, and the best possible pricing on DMC's industry leading mil-spec tooling.