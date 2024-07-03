Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Acquires MCD-Tools GmbH (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) ORLANDO, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Daniels Manufacturing Corporation® (DMC®) is proud to announce the successful acquisition of MCD-Tools GmbH, a leading tool distribution and repair company based near Frankfurt, Germany. DMC's acquisition of MCD-Tools allows DMC to form DMC Europe GmbH in order to provide a direct presence in the European market. DMC's investment into a direct presence in Europe reinforces its commitment to offer the very best quality, service, and pricing to its European customers. Integrating the expertise and local resources of MCD-Tools allows DMC to more effectively serve its European customers within the aerospace, defense, rail, and other various markets. The acquisition will ultimately allow DMC to provide solutions and strengthen customer relationships more than ever via faster lead times, local technical support from DMC employees, and the best possible pricing on DMC's industry leading mil-spec tooling.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
