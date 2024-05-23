Pylontech Inaugurates Global Headquarters in Shanghai (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Shanghai, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: pylontech global
On May 22, Pylontech officially inaugurated its Global Headquarters, marking a significant milestone for this industry-leading energy storage system provider. Founded in 2009, Pylontech has been a key player in the energy storage industry, mastering core technologies in battery cells, modules, and Battery Management System (BMS), system integration, etc. It's products and solutions cater to a wide range of applications including residential, commercial & industrial(C&I), and utility-scale projects. In 2013, Pylontech delivered its first energy storage system to the international market, and now boasts over ten years of experience serving overseas markets, with cumulative shipments exceeding one million units. Thanks to continuous technological innovation and outstanding products and services, Pylontech has earned recognition from customers worldwide.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Pylontech Inaugurates Global Headquarters in Shanghai - Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420220/Pylontech_Inaugurates_Global_Headquarters_in_Shanghai.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/pylontech - inaugurates -...
