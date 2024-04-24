28 Years Later | Jodie Comer - Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes nel cast del film di Danny Boyle

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes nel cast del film di Danny Boyle (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Il film 28 Years Later sta iniziando a trovare i suoi protagonisti e le prime star coinvolte sono Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes saranno i protagonisti di 28 Years Later, il nuovo film diretto da Danny Boyle e ideato come sequel di 28 giorni dopo. Sony si occuperà della distribuzione a livello internazionale e della produzione dell'atteso progetto cinematografico. Lo sviluppo dell'atteso sequel Alex Garland ha scritto la sceneggiatura di 28 ...
