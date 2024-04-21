L.A. Confidential: Chadwick Boseman stava per recitare nel sequel con Russell Crowe e Guy Pearce (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Il seguito del cult noir tratto da James Ellroy non è mai stato realizzato, ma avrebbe potuto vedere nel cast la star di Black Panther Chadwick Boseman. Warner Bros. stava per realizzare un sequel del film poliziesco del 1997 L.A. Confidential che avrebbe dovuto vedere nel cast il defunto Chadwick Boseman. In un'intervista con The Ringer, lo sceneggiatore Brian Helgeland ha rivelato che il potenziale sequel avrebbe riunito le star Russell Crowe e Guy Pearce. Ambientato a metà degli anni '70, il seguito avrebbe visto Chadwick Boseman nei panni di un giovane agente di polizia. Helgeland ha sviluppato la nuova storia con lo scrittore di L.A. Confidential ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
L.A. Confidential: Chadwick Boseman stava per recitare nel sequel con Russell Crowe e Guy Pearce
Essendon young gun Sam Durham dating top model Paris Bishop - A new Melbourne ‘it’ couple has emerged with a top model and a rising footy star in the early stages of dating.heraldsun.au
Coaches Confidential: Who will be the Springfield area's best player two years from now - At the end of the season, we asked high school basketball coaches around the area several questions to answer with anonymity.sports.yahoo
Coaches Confidential: Which high school basketball coach did the best job in 2023-24 - At the end of the season, we asked high school basketball coaches around the area several questions to answer with anonymity.sports.yahoo
Video Confidential ChadwickVideo Confidential Chadwick