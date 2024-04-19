Living Well Digitally | Global Initiative Launched by NUS Centre for Trusted Internet and Community and Powered by DQ

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/On the 17th of April 2024, theforand(CTIC) at the National University of Singapore (NUS)a groundbreaking new, "y" (https://ctic.nus.edu.sg/-y/). Developed in partnership with the DQ Institute and in support of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)'s Digital for Life movement, theaims to educate, engage, and empower individuals around the world with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of the digital world, fostering a more balanced and informed digital lifestyle. The "y"...

