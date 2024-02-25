Deep Blossom | in mostra i fiori di Krauss che insegnano a riconoscere la magia delle piccole cose

Deep Blossom

Deep Blossom, in mostra i fiori di Krauss che insegnano a riconoscere la magia delle piccole cose (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) È solo un fiore? Questa domanda è il filo che scorre sottotraccia e lega i nostri pensieri quando osserviamo le immagini di “Deep Blossom”, la mostra di Ingar Krauss al Gaggenau DesignElementi di Roma (fino al 24 luglio). È la prima personale dedicata al maestro della fotografia tedesco nella capitale, a dieci anni dalla sua partecipazione alla grande collettiva del XIII Festival internazionale della fotografia al Museo Macro. Curata da Sabino Maria Frassà, promossa da Gaggenau e Cramun, espone una selezione di opere fotografiche realizzate con la tecnica della velatura a olio. Una caratteristica che dona all’immagine fotografica movimento e profondità proiettandola in una dimensione pittorica. I protagonisti del sogno catturato da Krauss in questo caso sono semplici fiori provenienti ...
