Hibernian vs Dundee – probabili formazioni

Hibernian Dundee

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Fonte : sport.periodicodaily

Scottish Premiership: pronostici su Rangers-Celtic e le altre partite

Hibernian vs Dundee – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Sarà uno scontro di metà classifica in Scottish Premiership sabato 24 febbraio a Easter Road, quando l’Hibernian, ottavo in classifica, cercherà di colmare il divario con il Dundee. I visitatori si trovano solo due posizioni sopra i loro avversari questo fine settimana, e con un cuscino di cinque punti, c’è l’opportunità di mettere un po ‘di distanza reale tra di loro. Il calcio di inizio di HibernianDundee + previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita HibernianDundee a che punto sono le due squadre Hibernian Sebbene l’Hibernian sia riuscito a raccogliere un punto molto necessario contro l’Aberdeen nella sua ultima uscita, il club ha attraversato un periodo molto difficile in campionato. Gli Hibees sono rimasti senza vittorie per ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

Altre Notizie

Europa League round of 16: when is the draw in Nyon, key dates, how to watch, who could Rangers face next: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... msn

Hibernian v Dundee: Pick of the stats: Hibernian are unbeaten in their last 13 top-flight home games against Dundee (W7 D6) since a 2-1 defeat in October 2001 under Alex McLeish. Dundee have only won one of their last 14 top-flight ... ca.sports.yahoo

SWPL post-split fixtures: Celtic host Rangers, Glasgow City visit Hearts in first round of games: Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season. Image: Montrose are currently bottom of the SWPL - but tied on 10 points ... skysports

Video di Tendenza

Video Hibernian Dundee
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.