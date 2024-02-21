VIDEO | Triple H | The Undertaker e altri grandi nomi sbarcano in Australia per Elimination Chamber

VIDEO: Triple H, The Undertaker e altri grandi nomi sbarcano in Australia per Elimination Chamber (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Mancano solo tre giorni a Elimination Chamber e le leggende del wrestling come Triple H, The Undertaker e altri hanno già raggiunto Perth, in Australia. In programma sabato 24 febbraio all’Optus Stadium di Perth, il Premium live event si prospetta ricco di azione. Le star Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre e Kevin Owens si sfideranno nel tradizionale Chamber match a sei uomini. Il vincitore dell’incontro affronterà Seth Rollins a WrestleMania 40 per il World Heavyweight Championship. Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez e Naomi saranno rinchiuse nella Chamber come parte del match femminile. Una di queste star riceverà una possibilità di conquistare il Women’s World Championship ...
