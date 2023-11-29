LIVE – Tours-Trento 17-25 22-25 25-23 | gironi Champions League maschile 2024 volley in DIRETTA

LIVE – Tours-Trento 17-25 22-25 25-23: gironi Champions League maschile 2024 volley in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE di Tours VB-Trentino Itas, partita valevole per il girone B della Cev Champions League maschile 2023/2024 di volley. Gli uomini di Fabio Soli, dopo la vittoria interna in quattro set contro Lubiana, affrontano la prima trasferta stagionale in Europa. I trentini devono vedersela con la compagine francese, reduce dal successo a Resovia, che vuole sfruttare il campo di casa per conquistare altri punti importanti. Si preannuncia grande spettacolo: chi si aggiudicherà la vittoria? L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.00 di mercoledì 29 novembre alla Salle Robert Grenon di Tours, in Francia. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con una DIRETTA testuale LIVE della partita ...
