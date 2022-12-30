High On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Ultime Blog

XCMG Machinery Sends off Second Unit of XGT15000-600S | World' s Largest Tower Crane | to Serve Mega-Scale Bridge Construction Project

XCMG Machinery
XCMG Machinery Sends off Second Unit of XGT15000-600S, World's Largest Tower Crane, to Serve Mega-Scale Bridge Construction Project (Di venerdì 30 dicembre 2022) - XUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425; "XCMG") sent off the Second Unit of XGT15000-600S, the World's Largest Tower Crane jointly developed by XCMG and China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd. (MBEC), on December 8 from its smart manufacturing base in Xuzhou, China. It will Serve in the Construction Project of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, the World's Largest diamond-type cable-stayed Bridge. The XGT15000-600S is a super large Tower Crane ...
"I would like to extend my congratulations to PJ for becoming XCMG's distributor in Hungary," said Liu Jiansen, Vice President of XCMG Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Import & Export. 'Hungary ...

