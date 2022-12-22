Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris

Meeting Global
Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On November 29, 2022, Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders for Nuclear Security and Nuclear-Weapon-Free World (GAL), which unites political Leaders, diplomats, experts, Nobel peace prize laureates, heads of international NGOs from 45 countries, was held at Dialogue of Continents forum in Paris. The participants discussed challenges over the war in Ukraine during session "How to avoid nuclear war?". In her speech, Angela Kane, former UN Deputy Secretary-General, stressed that nuclear escalation became possible scenario in current geopolitical crisis. "There are currently two risks. First is destruction of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resulting in a nuclear catastrophe. Second scenario is possibility of using nuclear weapons. ...
