Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/On November 29, 2022,ofoffor Nuclear Security and Nuclear-Weapon-Free World (GAL), which unites political, diplomats, experts, Nobel peace prize laureates, heads of international NGOs from 45 countries, was held at Dialogue of Continents forum in. The participants discussed challenges over the war in Ukraine during session "How to avoid nuclear war?". In her speech, Angela Kane, former UN Deputy Secretary-General, stressed that nuclear escalation became possible scenario in current geopolitical crisis. "There are currently two risks. First is destruction of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resulting in a nuclear catastrophe. Second scenario is possibility of using nuclear weapons. ...