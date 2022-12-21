Cidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA IL PROGETTO SAND LANDTrust presenta IVY+ e la linea sostenibile CleverGreenUltime Blog

Lucid Begins Deliveries of Lucid Air Dream Edition to Customers in Europe, Confirms Official WLTP Driving Range of up to 883 km (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-Range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced that it has begun Deliveries of Lucid Air in Europe, with the first Customers in Germany and the Netherlands. Lucid Air launches in Europe with the limited-production Dream Edition. It is available in two distinct versions, optimized to highlight different facets of this exceptional electric luxury sedan. Lucid is also an industry leader in terms of charging, with 900V+ electrical architecture for Air Dream Edition and Air Grand ...
(Adnkronos) - AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car ...
