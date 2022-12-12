Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) TÜBINGEN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural Hearing loss. "Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our disruptive goal of making ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural Hearing loss. "Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our disruptive goal of making ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
2023 SPIE Startup Challenge Finalists to Showcase Innovative Photonics Technologies in Healthcare and Deep Tech... dramatically improving design - optimization times Lighthanded Enterprises , with LasEar Laser Otoscope, to improve diagnosis of common causes of childhood - hearing loss PatenSee , with an ...
CGTN: China sees off Comrade Jiang Zemin, pooling strength for striving forwardBEIJING, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Chinese people plunged into grief after hearing the news of the passing of their former leader Jiang Zemin, who died on November 30 in ...as an inestimable loss to ...
All about tinnitus: Causes, symptoms, prevention and moreTinnitus is a common ear-related disorder that causes a ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears ...
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH: Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small moleculeHearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study today, following the ...
Hearing lossSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hearing loss