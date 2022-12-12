Scarlatto e Violetto Gioco di Carte Collezionabili - prima ...I CONSIGLI NATALIZI DI TRUST GeForce NOW - in arrivo The Witcher 3 e 8 nuovi giochiDJI presenta il nuovo drone DJI MINI 3Sonic Super Teams - il gioco da tavolo - RecensioneMARCELL JACOBS PRESENTA LA SUA “ACADEMY” A DESENZANO DEL GARDA, UN ...Cipresso Toscano: una pianta senza tempo che contraddistingue la ...Arcane, VALORANT e League of Legends trionfano ai The Games Awards Destiny 2 - PINNACOLO DELL'OSSERVATRICEDiablo IV è disponibile per il reacquistoUltime Blog

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule

Hearing loss
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) TÜBINGEN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural Hearing loss. "Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our disruptive goal of making ...
