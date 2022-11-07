Moto GP: Francesco Bagnaia su Ducati è CAMPIONE DEL MONDO!Escursioni in montagna : Preparativi e consigliMoto GP: Valentino Rossi avverte: “Per Bagnaia situazione non facile”Come tenere lontani i ladri dalla tua casa grazie ai nebbiogeniAlimentatori Ac Dc : quale scegliere?Voltura luce e gas: chi deve effettuarla e quando?The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me cast trailerIT TAKES TWO VIENE LANCIATO OGGI SU NINTENDO SWITCHTMNT: Shredder's Revenge: Special Ed in arrivo su PS5Logitech G Cloud - data di uscita e prezzoUltime Blog

TAAV Names Biomanufacturing Innovator Dolores Baksh Chief Executive Officer

Baksh to grow TAAV's synthetic DNA manufacturing business and accelerate access to safer adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapeutics

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions, S.L. (TAAV), an independently operated wholly-owned subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), and a member of the Bayer worldwide group of companies, today announced the appointment of Dolores Baksh, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer. Baksh brings a successful 20-year track record of biotechnology R&D, product development and cGMP manufacturing leadership to TAAV, a world-leading synthetic DNA manufacturer. "Dolores' diverse biotech ...
-- Baksh to grow TAAV's synthetic DNA manufacturing business and accelerate access to safer adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapeutics -- ...
