TAAV Names Biomanufacturing Innovator Dolores Baksh Chief Executive Officer (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022)
Baksh to grow TAAV's synthetic DNA manufacturing business and accelerate access to safer adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapeutics
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions, S.L. (TAAV), an independently operated wholly-owned subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), and a member of the Bayer worldwide group of companies, today announced the appointment of Dolores Baksh, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer. Baksh brings a successful 20-year track record of biotechnology R&D, product development and cGMP manufacturing leadership to TAAV, a world-leading synthetic DNA manufacturer. "Dolores' diverse biotech ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Baksh to grow TAAV's synthetic DNA manufacturing business and accelerate access to safer adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapeutics
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions, S.L. (TAAV), an independently operated wholly-owned subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), and a member of the Bayer worldwide group of companies, today announced the appointment of Dolores Baksh, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer. Baksh brings a successful 20-year track record of biotechnology R&D, product development and cGMP manufacturing leadership to TAAV, a world-leading synthetic DNA manufacturer. "Dolores' diverse biotech ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TAAV Names Biomanufacturing Innovator Dolores Baksh Chief Executive Officer-- Baksh to grow TAAV's synthetic DNA manufacturing business and accelerate access to safer adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapeutics -- ...
TAAV NamesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TAAV Names