Yealink Launches MeetingBar A10 to Cater for All the Huddle Space Meeting Needs (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) XIAMEN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its new MeetingBar A10, specially designed for Meetings in Huddle Spaces. Organizers of Meetings in Huddle Spaces used to shy away from integrated video bar solutions because of budgetary constraints. Therefore, organizers of such Meetings would often rely on USB peripherals for video conferencing, thus ignoring rapidly developing technology and solutions in the video conferencing arena. However, Huddle rooms are the future of the workplace. According to recent research by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, it is estimated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its new MeetingBar A10, specially designed for Meetings in Huddle Spaces. Organizers of Meetings in Huddle Spaces used to shy away from integrated video bar solutions because of budgetary constraints. Therefore, organizers of such Meetings would often rely on USB peripherals for video conferencing, thus ignoring rapidly developing technology and solutions in the video conferencing arena. However, Huddle rooms are the future of the workplace. According to recent research by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, it is estimated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yealink Launches MeetingBar A10 to Cater for All the Huddle Space Meeting NeedsYealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its ...
Yahoo FinanceYealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its new MeetingBar A10, specially designed for meetings in huddle ...
Yealink LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yealink Launches