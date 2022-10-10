Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

GIGABYTE B650 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS PRIMED TO POWER MAINSTREAM AMD GAMING BUILDS

GIGABYTE B650
GIGABYTE B650 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS PRIMED TO POWER MAINSTREAM AMD GAMING BUILDS (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

With the arrival of AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 SERIES desktop processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture, the world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE today announces its B650E and B650 MOTHERBOARDS ready to POWER these next-gen CPUs. Sporting the new AM5 socket, the AORUS B650E and B650 GAMING MOTHERBOARDS are equipped with a direct digital POWER design and a full-covered cooling module to keep the circuitry cool. These AORUS MOTHERBOARDS come with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and support for DDR5 memory, which are AMD EXPO™ and Intel® XMP capable of up to DDR5-6600  and beyond. The AORUS GAMING MOTHERBOARDS are also equipped ...
