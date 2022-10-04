RevitaLash® Cosmetics Champions Breast Cancer Awareness, Research, and Support Worldwide with 2022 Pink Program Announcement (Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) The Mission-Driven Lash & Brow Leader Expands Its Year-Round Breast Cancer Awareness Efforts Globally VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RevitaLash® Cosmetics is proud to announce the company's annual 2022 Pink Program campaign. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, RevitaLash® Cosmetics is launching new activations and Supporting existing initiatives, including limited-edition product offerings that help fund Breast Cancer treatment in Ethiopia and global philanthropic contributions. As category leaders and creators of advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RevitaLash® Cosmetics is proud to announce the company's annual 2022 Pink Program campaign. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, RevitaLash® Cosmetics is launching new activations and Supporting existing initiatives, including limited-edition product offerings that help fund Breast Cancer treatment in Ethiopia and global philanthropic contributions. As category leaders and creators of advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Launches NEW RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner - - the First Lash Serum Formulated Specifically for ...[RevitaLash® Advanced and RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive are not available in California] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216896/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Logo.jpg
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Launches NEW RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner - - the First Lash Serum Formulated Specifically for ...[RevitaLash® Advanced and RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive are not available in California] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216896/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Logo.jpg
RevitaLash® CosmeticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RevitaLash® Cosmetics