The RLWC 2021 is Coming Soon | CoinEx Cheers for Athletes as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner

The RLWC
HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is set to kick off with a match between England and Samoa men on 15 October at St James Park and conclude in Manchester with the wheelchair final on 18 November and the men's and women's finals in a spectacular double header at Old Trafford on 19 November. For the first time in tournament history the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions will take place at the same time with all 61 matches set to be broadcast live on the BBC, with over 600 players and 32 teams taking part in fixtures across 17 host towns and cities and 21 stadiums across the country including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield. This year's tournament, delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the 16th edition of the Rugby League ...
