Raw 26 09 2022 Il doppio rifiuto

Raw 2022
Raw 26.09.2022 Il doppio rifiuto (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dal Rogers Place di Edmonton in Canada. Lo show inizia con la Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss e Asuka che raggiungono il ring. A prendere la parola è Bianca, dice che Bayley non ha il coraggio di affrontarla da sola, deve avere un aiuto al suo fianco, ma lei non si farà trovare impreparata dato che al suo fianco a bordo ring avrà sia Alexa Bliss che Asuka. E’ dispiaciuta del fatto che Bayley si sia infortunata, ma ciò non rientra tra i suoi problemi. Bayley, arrivata dal backstage con Iyo Sky e Dakota Kai risponde che solo dieci mesi fa non camminava nemmeno, e poi ha ripreso a camminare e a correre. E infine a Clash at The Castle ha schienato Bianca. La replica di Bianca è legata sempre al fatto che non sia tornata da sola ma con delle “amiche” al suo fianco per aiutarla a fare quello che ...
Matt Riddle ha sconfitto Damian Priest a RAW

Matt Riddle e Damian Priest sono entrati in rotta di collisione nel corso dell'ultima puntata di Monday Night RAW: ecco cosa è successo.

Johnny Gargano e Kevin Owens vincono a RAW

Johnny Gargano e Kevin Owens hanno ottenuto una vittoria sull'Alpha Academy nell'ultima puntata di Monday Night RAW.
