(Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/September 2022 marks the International Day of Charity and coincides with theof the founding of. During the past three decades,has been actively fulfilling itsresponsibilities, cooperating with charities and emergency management services, and continuously carrying out precise poverty alleviation and other vitalwelfare work.'sits continuous breakthroughs and developments, as well as the company's steadfasttobelieves corporate philanthropy creates inclusivity, resilience, ...

... environmental - friendly, and intelligent construction projects is expanding in recent years, which presents a huge opportunity for new construction material markets, andhas strong ...Underpinned by the unique concept that "technology is the root and products are the foundation",has consistently maintained a high investment in R&D andindependent innovation as ...Zoomlion's 30th anniversary celebrates its continuous breakthroughs and developments, as well as the company's steadfast commitment to social responsibility. Zoomlion believes corporate philanthropy ...