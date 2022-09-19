Combat Energy Crisis: Aquagem Brings the Ultimate Energy-Efficient InverSilence® Tech for Pool (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Aquagem, the forerunner of inverter Pool pumps, demonstrates how its InverSilence® Technology Brings the Ultimate Energy-Efficient Pool solution. Under severe Energy Crisis, the UK's electricity price witnessed a 54% increase in the year to July. Even worse, it will rise 80% starting in October, the UK's regulator Ofgem said on August 26, 2022. The Crisis is not unique to the UK only. Most people around the world have suffered ever-increasing electricity bills. To help tackle Energy Crisis, Aquagem develops the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
