Emmys 2022, ecco tutti i vincitori e i look della serata (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Si è tenuta ieri al al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, la 74.ma edizione della cerimonia di premiazione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, ovvero gli Emmys, il più importante premio televisivo degli Stati Uniti, l’equivalente in pratica del premio Oscar per il cinema. I due premi principali, ovvero quello per la miglior serie drammatica e per la miglior serie comedy, sono andati rispettivamente a Succession e a Ted Lasso. Miglior attore protagonista Lee Jung-jae, per la sua interpretazione in Squid Game. A Zendaya è andato il premio come migliore attrice per Euphoria. Amanda Seyfried ha vinto il premio come miglior attrice in una miniserie per The Dropout, mentre Michael Keaton quello come miglior attore per Dopesick. Jennifer Coolidge e Murray Bartlett sono stati premiati come migliori attori non protagonisti nella stessa categoria per The White Lotus, che ...Leggi su isaechia
Emmy 2022, tutti i vincitori: Trionfa The White Lotus e si riaffermano Succession e Ted LassoEmmy 2022: Tutti i vincitori della 74esima edizione DRAMA Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Scissione ... con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, è disponibile nel sito Emmys.com . Foto: Twitter / ...
L'appuntamento, dunque, per l'inizio di X Factor 2022 è per giovedì 15 settembre alle 21.15 su Sky ... Riuscirà a rimediare agli errori del passato THE NIGHT OF THE EMMYS La notte tra lunedì 12 e ...
Emmys: A Fun Show With Mostly Predictable Wins From A Handful Of Contenders – Still The TV Academy Needs To Shake Things Up – AnalysisYou gotta say this for the Emmys which returned to full capacity at the Microsoft Theatre at LA Live and a big Governors Gala after party for the first time in three years, the show was much ...
‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ reign, while ‘The White Lotus’ cleans up at the EmmysAdding the earlier ceremonies with Monday night, HBO totaled 38 Emmys this year, far ahead of second-place Netflix, at 26. Apple’s “Ted”-powered showing left the streaming service with nine ...
