Emmys 2022 | ecco tutti i vincitori e i look della serata

(Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Si è tenuta ieri al al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, la 74.ma edizionecerimonia di premiazione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, ovvero gli, il più importante premio televisivo degli Stati Uniti, l’equivalente in pratica del premio Oscar per il cinema. I due premi principali, ovvero quello per la miglior serie drammatica e per la miglior serie comedy, sono andati rispettivamente a Succession e a Ted Lasso. Miglior attore protagonista Lee Jung-jae, per la sua interpretazione in Squid Game. A Zendaya è andato il premio come migliore attrice per Euphoria. Amanda Seyfried ha vinto il premio come miglior attrice in una miniserie per The Dropout, mentre Michael Keaton quello come miglior attore per Dopesick. Jennifer Coolidge e Murray Bartlett sono stati premiati come migliori attori non protagonisti nella stessa categoria per The White Lotus, che ...