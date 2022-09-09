The Solution to Europe's Energy Crisis is Floating Power (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) - LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Europe's Energy Crisis has sent Power prices across the continent skyrocketing, putting its businesses at risk of bankruptcy and pushing living costs for millions of consumers to unaffordable levels. But one company has a Solution that will slash Europe's Energy costs, can be deployed almost immediately, and offers flexible, short-term contracts. KarPowership's fleet of Floating Powerships range in capacity from 36 MW-480 MW and are delivered ready to connect to a country's electricity grid in as little as 30 days. Complete with storage facilities, high voltage sub-stations and mobile maintenance facilities, Powerships offer a stable
"Moldova - solution for the regional supply chain" to showcase its investment offer at Moldova Business Week 2022
Marlabs identified as a Relevant Provider in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant study on 'Marketing Technology (MarTech) - Solutions and Services 2022'
Xperi Announces Expansion of Vewd OpX for TV OperatorsThe solution has successfully been deployed by U. S. operator Evoca for the delivery of its NEXTGEN TV service, making it the first Android TV Operator Tier launcher on an ATSC 3.0 platform. Vewd OpX ...
Eagle Eye Networks Shines Spotlight on Smart Video Search, Integrated Systems and Partnerships at Security Essen 2022... alarm management systems and other technologies for a customized end - to - end solutionat the Security Essen show, which is taking place at the Convention Centre here Sept. 20 - 23, 2022. "With ... La soluzione slow-aging di Oslo Skin Lab è l'integratore "The Solution" AMICA - La rivista moda donna
L’automation mesh ridisegna l’automazione in aziendaPer Giorgio Galli, Senior Manager Solution Architecture Italy di Red Hat, l’automation mesh offre scalabilità e affidabilità per hybrid cloud ed edge ...
WealthTech Abbove Supports Quintet Private Bank to Bring Digital Wealth Planning to Their Private Banking Clients in BelgiumThe Belgian solution provider Abbove, an emerging leader in the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, announces its partnership with Quintet Group’s Belgian branch Puilaetco to pro ...
