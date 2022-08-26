Tuya Smart Launches Its Latest Matter Solutions to Support Global Customers (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tuya Smart (hereinafter called Tuya) (NYSE: Tuya, HKEX: 2391), a Global IoT development platform service provider, has been expanding its commitment to promoting universal open standards that enable IoT products to securely connect and interact. "Is there a way to simply use one app to control all of the Smart devices in my home? I don't want to have just one brand or download different apps to control multiple devices." Up until now, this has been the common plight of many Smart home users, constantly struggling with the inability to interconnect devices from different brands and ecosystems, across different protocols. And this is where Matter comes in. Matter is a communication and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
I 12 migliori condizionatori portatili da acquistare onlineAriete 9020 Polar EU AR Pac W080EK Il condizionatore portatile di Ariete è un dispositivo smart che può essere controllato via applicazione Smart Tuya anche da remoto (Prezzo 399,99 ) Oltre ad avere ...
L'hub LoraTap Tuya compatibile ZigBee 3.0 è in offerta a 25,35 euroA questo proposito dovrete scardate l'app Smart Life, o Tuya per il corretto funzionamento . Naturalmente, è gratis ed è compatibile sia con gli smartphone Android, che con iPhone . Questo prodotto ... Melchioni Ready: con Tuya Smart per un'offerta sempre più completa - ElettricoPlus Elettricoplus.it
