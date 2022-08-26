Tuya Smart Launches Its Latest Matter Solutions to Support Global Customers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/(hereinafter called) (NYSE:, HKEX: 2391), aIoT development platform service provider, has been expanding its commitment to promoting universal open standards that enable IoT products to securely connect and interact. "Is there a way to simply use one app to control all of thedevices in my home? I don't want to have just one brand or download different apps to control multiple devices." Up until now, this has been the common plight of manyhome users, constantly struggling with the inability to interconnect devices from different brands and ecosystems, across different protocols. And this is wherecomes in.is a communication and ...